Introducing Lightform

The design tool for Projected AR

Epic visuals in seconds

No animation experience required

Lightform is a design tool that makes it easy for anyone to create epic visuals for projected AR using content creation software powered by computer vision hardware.

Content creation automated by computer vision.

Spend less time mapping, more time creating.

Quick Selection

Easily mask objects with depth-enhanced tools.

Intelligent Effects

Depth-aware effects that adapt to your scene.

Intuitive Masking and Mapping

State of the art masking and mapping tools.

Endless content

Hundreds of stock videos and intelligent effects to customize your scene.

 

Computer vision hardware

Makes content creation and installation easy.

LF1 is a compact wireless computer and camera system that mounts to the projector to scan your real world scene and wirelessly plays back your content.

What is short throw?

Normal throw

Most projectors are normal throw projectors. They have a normal sized lens. LF1 works with normal throw projectors. Throw ratio: 0.85-1.8.

Short throw

Have big wide-angle lenses or curved mirrors. They create a really big image from inches or a few feet away from the display surface. LF1 Short Throw works with short throw projectors. Throw ratio: 0.25-0.8

What is a throw ratio?

Throw ratio is the distance of the projector from the display surface divided by the width of the display.

As an example, to create a 10 ft wide image on a wall,

* a normal throw projector with a throw ratio of 1.0 would need to be 10 ft away from the wall

* a short-throw projector with a throw ratio of 0.5 would need to be 5 ft away from the wall

* an ultra-short throw projector with a throw ratio of 0.25 would need to be 2.5 ft away from the wall

Short and ultra-short throw projectors are marketed as such. So, if you're not sure, you probably have a normal throw projector.

If you want to lookup your projector, go to Projector Central. Find your projector, then look for Throw Ratio.