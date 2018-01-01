Introducing Lightform
Introducing Lightform
The design tool for Projected AR
The design tool for Projected ARWATCH THE VIDEO
Epic visuals in seconds
No animation experience required
Lightform is a design tool that makes it easy for anyone to create epic visuals for projected AR using content creation software powered by computer vision hardware.
Signage: Seamlessly Add Digital Information To Any Space
Digital signage should look like art, not like a TV at a sports bar. Make your signage match your brand with projected AR.
Events: Create Shareable Experiences
Bring theme-park level magic to your next event. Share the experience in-person and on social media.
Art & Design: A New Medium for Creative Expression
Create your masterpiece. Bring your sets, illustrations, paintings, or sculptures to life.
Content creation automated by computer vision.
Spend less time mapping, more time creating.
Quick Selection
Easily mask objects with depth-enhanced tools.
Intelligent Effects
Depth-aware effects that adapt to your scene.
Intuitive Masking and Mapping
State of the art masking and mapping tools.
Endless content
Hundreds of stock videos and intelligent effects to customize your scene.
Computer vision hardware
Makes content creation and installation easy.
LF1 is a compact wireless computer and camera system that mounts to the projector to scan your real world scene and wirelessly plays back your content.MORE DETAILS
“Lightform puts this technology in the hands of every designer, not just projection mapping experts.”
GMUNK
“Lightform is the next big step forward for making mapping more accessible to animators, artists, and more.”
Craig Winslow
"With the pre-made Lightform effects it looks like someone has spent weeks animating it."
Simona Bunardzhieva
Don't Miss Out
Early Adopter Program sold out. Order now to be in the next wave, shipping Nov 2018.RESERVE NOW
